Abducted Cape Town businessman found

Cape Town businessman Naushad Deshmukh Khan has been found after he was abducted two months ago.

According to reports six armed men had allegedly kidnapped Khan while he was locking-up his clothing store in Rylands Estate while his female colleague was left behind at the scene of crime.

On Thursday according to police the wealthy businessman was found on Wednesday night in Thornton.

Following his abduction Khan’s kidnappers had demanded from his family a ransom of approximately R338 million for his safe return.

However on Thursday police declined to provide details of any ransom paid by the victim’s family.

Back in November when he was abducted Khans disappearance caused widespread fear among members of his community.

Speaking at the time Community Policing Forum chairperson Aziza Kannemeyer said Athlone had not experienced frequent hijackings and kidnappings

