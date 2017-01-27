Abil rises as African Phoenix

African Bank Investments Limited (Abil) is back on its feet after collapsing under the weight of bad loans and going through a business rescue process. Abil has been split from African Bank, known as the “good bank” since the business rescue.

African Bank has been open for business and running normally since the departure of the curator, Tom Winterbroer. The Reserve Bank owns half of African Bank with the rest owned by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and a consortium of banks. Abil is an investment holding company, with income generated through dividends received from its 100% owned subsidiary, Standard & General Insurance Company (Stangen).

Good news is that since September last year, Abil has paid about R3.3bn owed to the Reserve Bank to settle credit which was extended in 2014. Between April and September last year residual debt services collected as much as R400m each month and was able to repay the central bank all of the money they owe. Winterbroer said last year it was important that Abil had been able to pay outstanding debts earlier than they hoped.

This week, Abil announced the JSE had lifted its suspension to share trading, and that the entity will resume trading from next month under the new name African Phoenix Investments. “Abil, now African Phoenix Investments, is listed on the JSE. Shares were suspended on August 8, 2014. New shares under the new name will be listed and start trading on February 1. Enos Banda, CEO of the new look Abil, said existing Abil shareholders would receive African Phoenix shares on a 1:1 ratio.

The share price will open at 31 cents. However, the share will not necessarily trade at that price. “The price that it trades at will depend on the offers and the bids on the market and the price at which these trades match. “Only on the morning of February 1, before the market opens, will one be able to see what the offers or bids are,” the group said.

In accordance with the JSE regulatory time lines, the listing of and trading of new ordinary and preference shares on the JSE would be effective under the new name African Phoenix Investments. “Since I became a part of Phoenix in September 2016, shareholders have been clear that resumption of trade in the company’s shares was a very high and immediate priority. “We have now achieved this important milestone.

We now fully turn out focus on the equally important work of creating sustainable shareholder value for our shareholders. In the first quarter of 2017, we will be demonstrating and disseminating the strategy that forms the bedrock of our value creation efforts,” he said. Banda said the company’s name change was necessitated by the company’s divestment from the banking sector, which required the word “bank” be removed from the company name as per section 27 of the banks Act, 1990 (Act 94 of 1990).

He said the name change did not, however, change to the company’s operating. “In conjunction with the name change, the company will unveil its new brand which will reflect the new business strategy.” This has been a long journey for Abil to get itself back into the game after plummeted its market value at the beginning of August 2014.

Since the acquisition of the company in 2008, Ellerine has been a significant drain on Abil, requiring a minimum funding support of R70m a month, according to the Reserve Bank. It’s been a long journey. Now it’s up to the new look Abil to prove to the market that they’re ready to rock and roll.

