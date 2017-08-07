Absa funds students

AN ABSA scholarship programme is supporting social change and economic growth by contributing to the improvement of enterprise, financial, and life skills of the next generation.

About 92 students from across the newly-named Nelson Mandela University campuses will officially receive bursary funding to the value of R5m towards their 2017 tuition fees.

A further 113 students, who owe an average of about R20000 in fees, will have their 2016 debt to the value of R2m paid off.

Absa provincial managing executive Tshiwela Mhlantla said the Absa CEO Scholarship Fund forms part of the education and skills’ development pillar of the financial services group’s shared growth strategy, through which it undertook to invest R1.4bn in education and skills training between 2016 and 2018 across the African continent.

“The objective is to create social change by awarding scholarships to disadvantaged deserving youth to help realise their potential,” Mhlantla said.

Absa and Nelson Mandela University have joined hands and entered into a three year-partnership to alleviate the financial burden on hundreds of needy students.

The partnership comes at a time of efforts by the university to widen access to academically deserving students from impoverished backgrounds. Identified beneficiaries include students in commerce, the humanities, engineering, science and technology as well as those categorised as the “missing middle”.

Meanwhile, the acting chief executive of the Nelson Mandela University Trust, Dr Denver Webb, said the partnership was in line with the university’s mission and vision.

“On behalf of the university and the trust, we welcome this partnership with Absa because it is assisting us in our efforts to widen access to higher education for academically deserving students, particularly from poorer communities.

“This partnership is in line with our mission and vision to widen access and provide quality higher education,” Dr Webb said.

He said other spin-offs of the partnership included opportunities for students to gain work experience and participation in Absa leadership programmes.

These include the support of 34 TVET colleges as part of the Department of Higher Education’s Adopt a TVET programme, strategic university support, and focused research and capacity development initiatives.

Lastly, school governing body training in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Absa’s Ready to Work programme.

The Ready to Work skills development programme is freely available online. It is a four-module programme on work, money, people and entrepreneurial skills.

These aim to enhance employment and self-employment prospects and provide an additional certificate for one’s CV.

The 2017 Absa CEO Scholarship allocation is in partnership with 21 universities in South Africa and several others on the African continent. Absa’s growth strategy focuses on education and skills development, enterprise development, and financial inclusion.

Absa has been active in social investment for many years.

SISANDA MADWANTSI

news@thenewage.co.za