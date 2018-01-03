Accused in court for possession of explosives, stolen vehicle

Tumisang Gama, 29, is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of possession of explosive gels, business robbery and two accounts of possession of stolen vehicles.

Gama was arrested after the police received information that he was in possession of two vehicles which had what looked like bullet holes.

The North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said that after the accused was arrested, the police found the two vehicles at his place in Rustenburg East.

“As part of the investigation the police searched Gama’s room where they found explosive gels, security handheld communication radio, police bullet-resistant vest and false registration number plates,” Motswenyane said.

Gama is linked with other criminal activities including business robbery committed in Rustenburg and car-hijacking.

Since his arrest, the accused has appeared in court twice for a formal bail application.

-TNA Reporter