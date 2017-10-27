Ace cook-off attracts celebs

It’s always inspiring to see celebrities willing to get their hands dirty for a charitable cause and that was the case when TNA spotted Metro FM presenter Luthando “Loot Love” Sosha, who decided to show her face to the less than glamorous Ace cook-off event to feed the needy in Soweto last week.

Metro FM host joined renowned chefs Dora Sithole and Nti as well as a handful of entertainment industry celebrities including Thembisa Mdoda, Masechaba Ndlovu, Buhle Samuels and Penny Lebyane who were hosted by the staple food brand as part of its corporate social investment commitment to cook for and feed about 3000 people in need from the community of Orlando East and surrounding Soweto neighbourhoods.

Under the fitting call to action “30 mums 3000 meals, #30MinutesWellSpent”, the day’s proceedings kicked off with celebrities and members of the media lining up at a table chopping and slicing before a well-balanced samp meal was ready in precisely 30 minutes.

– TNA Reporter