ACM takes ANCYL to court over Kathrada disruption

After failing to reach an amicable solution over the disruption of the Durban leg of the Ahmed Kathrada memorial in April, the Active Citizens Movement (ACM) is now heading to court to force the ANC youth league to apologize.

The ACM is also looking for the league to identify its members who disrupted the service and punish them as the ANCYL had only been allowed to attend the memorial after giving an undertaking not to disrupt the event after there were attempts to bar it via a court order.

At the highly charged service, former finance minister, Pravin Gordhan and ANC treasurer general, Dr Zweli Mkhize, were booed and heckeld by youth wearing ANC T-shirts.

Mkhize, through posters and songs, was accused by the alleged league’s members of siding with Gordhan after being fired and using him as a rallying point to oust president Jacob Zuma from power.

ACM chairperson, Ben Madokwe, told The New Age that more details about the matter will be released towards the end of this week..

“We are still heading to court with that matter since the league refused to apologize for their actions. However, we will release more details about the case later this week after meeting our lawyers,” Madokwe said.

The NGO will be represented by a Durban-based law firm, Singh Viren and Co, while the league will be represented by a firm yet to be announced.

Several attempts to get comment from the league’s spokesperson, Mandla Shange, were unsuccessful. On Monday, Shange said he was in a meeting. Yesterday he did respond to calls and text messages.

The case is expected to draw attention to the role of non-governmental organizations in intra-political matters. This after the ANCYL had argued that it could not be prevented by an NGO from attending a memorial service for ANC members.

-SIHLE MAVUSO