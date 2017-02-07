Activist starts new organisation

Activist Sello Mokhalipi, former chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) in the Free State, has established the new Positive Action Campaign to educate people and fight the scourge of HIV.

Mokhaliphi said the organisation had established branches and providing capacity and empowerment through leadership training on HIV management.

“Our experience has taught us that we see people who are vocal but not people who are in actual leadership positions. “The organisation will collapse if those people were not empowered or capacitated,” he said.

The organisation is now based in six provinces.

He said for now, they were also working in the Eastern Cape without a budget. They hope funds will soon be made available.

Mokhaliphi said he had been in Kimberley and Pampierstad recently to train members of the campaign.

He said the campaign’s vision was to end Aids by 2030 and part of their plan was to have a stronger relationship between the campaign, health officials and the health department.

“When there are challenges, I don’t find myself talking to the media before I speak to the minister of Health or before I speak to the health MEC in the province. We will address this thing internally and see what the challenge is.

“If the challenge is beyond the department, it means the advocacy strategy that we use should incorporate the needs of the people and the needs of the department,” he said.

Mokhaliphi, who is also the Positive Action Campaign general secretary said when the organisation said it wanted to end Aids by 2030 they meant that all people eligible for treatment should be on treatment so that viral loads could be suppressed leading to lower HIV births.

The second major point would help with fighting new infections which, he said, would help create an HIV-free generation.

Mokhalipi started his journey in 2001 when he joined the National Association of People Living with HIV and Aids (Napwa) and since then, he has been fighting to advance research in HIV.

He said he learnt and grew from being a part of the organisation but he felt ARVs were not embraced by the organisation.

He started a support group for people living with the illness in his hometown of Brits and also managed to break the silence in Madibeng, where the organisation was based.

He did not plan to live in Bloemfontein but in January 2007, he decided to stay after he witnessed the violation of human rights at a local health facility.

In March of the same year, he decided to start the TAC in the Free State. He also worked at the Mangaung Aids unit as a facilitator on a voluntary basis. His fight continues to date albeit under the banner of the Positive Action Campaign.

He said the National Health Insurance (NHI) was a good plan. Mokhalipi said it looked brilliant on paper but was worried about implementation and he also has fears of corruption.

“Access to health cannot be about infrastructure only. The infrastructure has to be supported by resources and staff. If we get enough staff the NHI is going to bring about a difference,” he said.

LEHLOGONOLO MASHIGO

provinces@thenewage.co.za