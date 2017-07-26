Activists call for decriminalisation of sex work

Activists are calling for sex work to be regulated under the labour and occupational health and safety law.

This as more people join the chorus to decriminalise sex work in the country, arguing that it could help to reduce HIV infections, among other things.

These calls were made during a heated debate on the decriminalisation of sex work hosted by the South African National Aids Council (Sanac) and the Mail & Guardian Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism in Johannesburg yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery, Nosipho Vidima of the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce and Madri Bruwer for Straat Werk were among the panellists at the debate.

Vidima said women needed to be empowered to own their own brothels.

She slammed the policing of women’s bodies and questioned why other industries that were just as dangerous were not criminalised.

A former sex worker, who has been in the industry since she was 12 years old, said reducing sex work to a health issue was not taking into account the “brutality” of the industry as most women were forced into the trade unwillingly.

Bruwer said it was difficult to exit prostitution, highlighting the trauma and substance abuse linked to sex work.

She emphasised the importance of diversion and exit programmes to help women who want to quit sex work.

“We are saying that prostitution needs to be abolished and the precious people involved in it need to exit so they can be loved back to life,” she said.

Sexual and Reproductive Justice Coalition of South Africa’s Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng said: “I’m not sure why we keeping muddying the waters between sex work, human trafficking, child rape and abuse as one thing.

“I think perhaps it suits other people’s agenda to do it that way. We can’t even start the debate when we are still stuck at definitions.”

Mofokeng said sex work should be considered a profession and women should make their own determinations without being criminalised.

“Sex work is work, we cannot continue to portray women, mostly black women, through narrow narratives and depictions of who we think they should be and how their womanhood should be determined,” she said.

Mofokeng slammed the portrayal of women as victims who are voiceless and powerless.

“We need to ask questions about the systemic issues that deliberately make women voiceless and powerless especially sex workers,” she said.

Jeffery said sex work cannot be recognised as a right given the Concourt judgment in the state vs Jordan case where the court ruled that prostitution and running a brothel is illegal.

Sex worker activists were recently left fuming after the national strategic plan left out the decriminalisation of sex work following months of consultations with Sanac.

LERATO DIALE

leratod@thenewage.co.za