Actors take on 16 Days of Activism

SOUTH Africa’s artists have taken it upon themselves to help young people deal with rape, domestic violence and bullying through their school tour of Gauteng.

The tour set for 10 of Gauteng’s schools coincides with the 16 days of Activism against the abuse of women and children, which begins officially tomorrow and ends on December 10. The tour comes after recent reports of abuse in schools and widespread social outcry of young girls and boys being abused school premises.

Wandile Molebatsi, producer of the award winning movie, Hear Me Move, said violence against young girls had become a big concern for him as the father of a girl child. “Rape and violence affects young people and the campaign comes as a response to the recent abuse of school kids by teachers and security guards and we are using our platform as Hear Me Move to reach out to young people and as a father abuse is fear and a big concern that cannot be ignored and we want to reach as many schools as possible though at the moment our focus is on 10 schools,” Molebatsi said.

This educational theatre tour is a collaborative effort between Molebatsi and choreographer Paul Modjadji as well as director and actress Lwazilubanzi Mthembu. It features a seven member cast that brings together actors and dancers from the original film as well as a couple of new faces.

The production follows the lives of young dance crew Sbujwa Nation as they confront their own individual realities of being affected by violence as well as facing their misconceptions and myths about abuse and violence.

The 10 school tour partnered with the Kwanele-Enuf is Enuf Campaign, which was formed to mobilise society to take a proactive stand in eliminating abuse.

