adidas releases latest performance shoe for women the Ultraboost X

adidas Running has unveiled the latest update of its UltraBOOST shoe, created especially for female runners.

Designed to fit the unique shape of the female foot, for this shoe adidas has used motion tracking technology system ARAMIS to pinpoint where female runners need the most support and where the foot needs room for natural expansion.

The result is the UltraBOOST X, which supports the female foot while still allowing freedom of movement for an improved running performance and experience.

The addition of a new Adaptive Arch along with a sculpted midfoot and Primeknit upper enables the shoe to adapt to the foot’s changing shape during each run, while a Primeknit construction underneath the arch of the foot adds extra support. A Continental Rubber 4-way stretch web outsole has also been added in specifically for the female gait and to provide good traction for urban outdoor running in all conditions.

As with other adidas BOOST footwear the new UltraBOOST X also helps power every run with its energy returning midsole, while the new narrower UltraBOOST heel counter provides support specifically for a female heel.

In addition to the new UltraBOOST X adidas will also be launching a range of running apparel, including a Primeknit Tee, double layer shorts, running leggings and tank, to coordinate with the unique shoe design and prepare you for your run from head to toe.

The adidas UltraBOOST X and UltraBOOST X apparel are available at www.adidas.com/ultraboostx.

-Relaxnews