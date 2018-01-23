Affair led to mum faking baby’s kidnapping

THE lack of affection as the third wife of a polygamist and her attraction to a younger man who charmed her at a shopping mall were put forward as a possible motive for Sbongile Mbambo making false allegations that her baby, Siwaphiwe, had been kidnapped.

In mitigation of sentence yesterday in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, Mbambo’s mother Millicent Ntshangase told the court of her daughter’s remorse for leading the police and the entire nation on a wild goose chase. Ntshangase said that Mbambo had told her that she had acted out of fear and guilt when she filed the false kidnapping report last March. Her two-month long affair with metered taxi driver Phumlani Mbhokazi had led to her conceiving a child out of wedlock.

“When I asked her about why she did what she did, she (Sbongile) burst into tears and said she was sorry to have brought shame on the family and her husband,” Ntshangase said. “She said she had acted out of fear of her husband finding out about the affair and that Siwaphiwe was not his biological child so she came up with a plan where the child would live with her biological father and she would visit now and again.”

The plan unfolded on March 10, 2017 in the Durban CBD where the couple, Mbokazi and Mbambo, had met and agreed to take baby Siwaphiwe to her paternal grandparents in Greytown, where she would live. Things, however, unravelled when Mbambo, a mother of four, reported her child had been kidnapped by hijackers leading to a nationwide search. Two days later she was arrested.

“When I heard that Sbongile had been arrested, I fell and was rushed to the clinic. How could she have done this to us and brought shame on her husband and her family. “She is sorry for what she did, even today she remains remorseful for her actions. If she is taken away from her kids, as the breadwinner they would not cope,” Ntshangase said.

Probation officer Thembelihle Shange agreed that Mbambo should not be sent to jail. “My recommendation is that she gets a wholly suspended sentence or a fine. And for the accused to be placed under a correctional supervision order. Sentencing her to prison would be detrimental to her family and the well-being of her children,” Shange said. Mitigating and aggravation arguments continue today.

-SIBONGISENI MAPHUMULO