Affidavit co-signed, Dlamini says

SOCIAL Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said yesterday that she did not understand why she was being blamed for the affidavit that was withdrawn since she was not the only one who had signing powers.

Dlamini was referring to the affidavit that was sent to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) that was signed by Jennifer Peterson, Thokozani Magwaza, who was CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) at the time, and herself. The affidavit was regarding the insourcing so that the grants could be paid.

“When it comes to signing power, Ms Peterson was the first to sign, followed by Mr Magwaza then I would be the last to sign,” Dlamini said. “I do not understand why I am being blamed since we all signed.”

Magwaza’s council advocate Richard Solomon asked Dlamini if Magwaza had failed to engage with Dlamini regarding the affidavit.

“Can I ask you again – is it correct that Mr Magwaza failed to engage with you comprehensively?” Solomon asked Dlamini. Dlamini answered with “Correct” to Solomon’s question. She said most people did know about the work done by the work-stream team. “The point I am trying to drive home here is that nobody was really blank about the work streams,” Dlamini said.

“It was only after Mr Magwaza had been appointed or had come into his new position that problems started,” she said. Yesterday morning, Freedom Under Law advocate Seena Yacoob crossexamined Dlamini.

Yacoob referred to a statement that Dlamini made to the ConCourt about the work streams. “Once the work streams started, it became clear that Sassa would not be able to meet the April 1, 2017, deadline,” Yacoob read from the statement. Dlamini said she first found out in October 2016 that Sassa would not be able to meet the deadline.

“In October, they requested a meeting with the executives and during the presentation they said that they would not meet the deadline,” she said. Dlamini is still testifying at the Sassa inquiry, headed by judge Bernard Ngoepe, into why she should not be liable for costs following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Cash Paymaster Services’s contract with Sassa should end on April 1, last year. The inquiry continues today in Midrand.

regom@thenewage.co.za

-REGOMODITSWE MPUTLE