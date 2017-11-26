Africa needs younger leaders – Mogae

Former Botswana president Festus Mogae has called on African leaders to step down with dignity instead of waiting to be pushed out by their compatriots.

Mogae was the keynote speaker at the 11th annual Chief Albert Luthuli memorial lecture at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville Campus where he dedicated the greater part of his speech to Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe.

He commemorated the 50th anniversary of Luthuli’s death.

Luthuli died in 1967 in a mysterious train accident.

Mogae condemned Mugabe for not stepping down as president while time allowed him to do so.

“Mugabe never realised that Zimbabweans could carry on with their lives without him,” Mogae said.

He also blamed African leaders for helping to prolong Mugabe’s stay in office.

“Senior African leaders should have advised him a long time ago, to step down but they did not. I also blame leaders who have been with Mugabe in the liberation struggle, who never advised him well.”

Mogae said Africa needed younger leaders to help the challenges it faces.

He urged people in authority to emulate people like Luthuli and former president Nelson Mandela.

“The question we should ask ourselves as as African leaders of today is, are we promoting peace or helping to promote peaceful societies?”

Luthuli was a former ANC president and the first African Nobel Laureate.

In 1960, he became the first African to win the Nobel Peace Prize for Peace for advocating non-violent resistance to racial discrimination in South Africa.

