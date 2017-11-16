Africa warned of massive social explosion in face of failure to create jobs

THERE is a real need to create millions of jobs in Sub Saharan Africa, if not, there would be an explosion, one of the world’s most respected economists has warned.

Trying to find an answer in the policies that led to the economic surge in East Asia would not work because a different approach must be found, Nobel Laureat Prof Joseph Stiglitz said yesterday.

Speaking at an economic transformation seminar jointly hosted by Economic Research Southern Africa and REDI 3X3 in Cape Town yesterday, the co-chair of the Commission on Global Economic Transformation, warned that Africa was facing a threat of massive unemployment.

Stiglitz said the world’s population was projected to rise by 3 to 4 billion more than what it was today. More than three-quarters of this increased population would be in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the working population was expected to rise by 2.1 billion.

“There’s going to be a real need for creating jobs. If one fails there will be a real explosion. Africa is likely to need a half billion jobs over the next 20-25 years.” He said what had happened in Asia had never happened before.

“They discovered an alternative growth model: manufacturing export led growth.” Manufacturing export-led growth fuelled the Asian economies, where the decision to have an open economy was pivotal. “In an open economy if there is a gap you just buy it abroad.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN dennisc@thenewage.co.za