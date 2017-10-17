African spirit must be rejuvenated to recover from colonialism

The South African working class and middle class division is a generational legacy of the colonial era creation of amaqaba and amagqobhoka.

But Karl Marx would generally say that even if it were not for colonialism, class divisions would still exist in South Africa.

But to me, the desirable reality is that the “ideological seed” and “force” would be different and most certainly African-centred.

The underpinning settler colonialism as the driving force to the current structure and functioning of the class divisions creates a bitter taste in the mouth. Settler colonialism has a deplorable record of inhumanity towards black people and needs to be held accountable.

When students began calling for Rhodes’ legacy to fall throughout the country, they held public lectures to lay bare the deplorable nature of colonialism as a continuously underpinning base and superstructure in the South African social and economic order.

This necessitates a total shift away from the “ideological seeds” and “force” of colonialism if black people are to be lifted out of the tragic poverty they are trapped in. The 30 million lives languishing in poverty did not place themselves in it, colonialism created these conditions.

It then requires that settler colonialism be confronted for what it is – a crime against humanity – for black people to have a chance to gasp for air in South Africa.

But it will take a people who denounce colonial class divisions and do not look down on poor black people to achieve the task of providing fresh air to the suffering black people.

Historically, amaqaba and amagqobhoka were the two opposing social classes that emerged within the Xhosa people, with the establishment of the colonial missionaries in modern Eastern Cape.

The first notable figure of the colonial class of amagqobhoka is the Lovedale and Presbyterian Church’s reverend Tiyo Soga. And like Soga, former president Thabo Mbeki went to Lovedale and proceeded to Europe for his higher education.

In this sense, Mbeki can be regarded as a modern notable figure of the apartheid-era class of amagqobhoka.

For reasons peculiar to the “European cultural thought and behaviour”, amaqaba are often obscured from the public and usually emerge as heroic figures to organise the masses to overthrow the colonial ruling class.

Modern figures of this group become absorbed into the capitalistic middle class once they are elevated out of poor economic conditions.

But the story of amaqaba and amagqobhoka deserves highlighting because it informs contemporary class divisions and struggles.

The contemporary working class and middle class struggles are generational inheritances from amaqaba and amagqobhoka of the colonial Christian missionaries.

In her “African-centred critique of the European cultural thought and behaviour”, in Yurugu, Dr Marimba Ani laid out the processes by which African people were “un-Africanised” through proselytisation as the historical process of the creation of “negro slaves and colonial subjects”.

She provided a comprehensive anthropological analysis and understanding of the processes by which Africans were and continue to be reconstituted from our African cultural selves into slaves and colonial subjects – for the purpose of European domination.

In the analysis, Ani said that for as long as the “ideological force” is European-centred, the purpose of the work being done is for the maintenance of European domination over non-Europeans, but primarily African people.

And at the core of slavery and the colonial mission was and still is the power of the African spirit.

So in the context of South Africa, amaqaba and amagqobhoka were socially constructed through an enduring process of the proselytisation of Xhosas in order to plant the seed of European cultural thought and behaviour.

This was the process of the creation of the European colonial subjects into the working class and middle class for the purpose of maintaining European domination over the African spirit.

Soga, though he was qualified in European institutions, never received the level of respect he ought to have received for a Europe-transformed reverend. He remained a “kaffir” in the eyes of the colonisers until his death.

Even Mbeki, though educated in Lovedale and Sussex, did not gain the level of respect he ought to have gained from his erstwhile colonisers – also because he prioritised African unity above the consolidation of settler colonialism in South Africa.

Ani said the education of the African intellectual in European institutions is not for the purpose of receiving equality with the European. It is for the African to advance the cultural thoughts and behaviours of Europe among his or her fellow Africans for the maintenance of European domination over the African spirit.

Ani placed emphasis on the African spirit as our most potent asset which is fought by the colonisers.

So it is the African spirit that should be prioritised when dealing with the healing of Africans because it is the spirit that is possessed by the European cultural thoughts and behaviours.

Further, when reading the history of colonialism in South Africa, it becomes apparent that Xhosas are known for their stubborn nature throughout the proselytisation mission.

In a Christian article celebrating the “heroic” works of notables such as John Love, after whom Lovedale was named, to David Livingstone, the story of Nongqawuse’s cattle-killing prophecy is noted as a god-sent opportunity that opened the way for British missionaries to finally plant their cultural seeds in the Xhosa nation.

The article noted that the tragedy of Nongqawuse’s prophecy left at least 25000 people dead from starvation. This opened the way for the British missionaries to have access to the desperate nation.

This was to be the beginning of the effective seeding of the colonial missionaries in their creation of amaqaba and amagqobhoka.

But even with the devastation that followed Nongqawuse’s prophecy, Xhosas remained suspicious and still rejected the Western values introduced through mission churches and schools.

In both their novels, Ukuba Ndandazile and Ingqumbo Yeminyanya, Witness Tamsanqa and Archibald Jordan respectively captured the tragic narratives of amaqaba and amagqobhoka when royal descendants of Xhosas embraced western values over and above their traditions.

They paint a picture of tragic deaths that have historically befallen the ruling westernised converts as they continuously undermined their ancestral mandates in favour of the western culture.

To a large extent, the darkness and heaviness of the Marikana tragedy should also be seen and understood from the perspective of the generational legacy of amaqaba and amagqobhoka.

This is because at the core of the proselytisation of African people was the need for the creation of new markets for the expansion of European capitalism.

The creation of amaqaba and amagqobhoka was a necessary social construction preceded by the rise of capitalism in Europe and the need to export surplus goods to untouched territories.

It was then necessary to transform the value systems of colonial territories in order to reflect and conform to the European ideals. It is the only way European capitalism can survive.

This ideological force is as pervasive as it was with the first colonial encounters if not more. For 30 million people to live in poverty out of 55.91 million is inhuman.

A system that creates such travesty is not human; it is wild, out of control and animalistic. It will not self-correct; it has be corrected.

Lindiswa Jan: researcher, department of social anthropology, University of Cape Town