African stars to unite

A star-studded line-up of some of the continent’s most accomplished musicians and philanthropists is set to descend on the Sandton Convention Centre for the Africa for Change Awards next Tuesday.

The awards ceremony will see legendary Senegalese musician Youssou N’Dour, local singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah and Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa take to the stage to perform and unveil their collaborative record, The Song For Africa, the official song for the awards.

African American producer and actress Lynne Whitefield will be co-hosting the event alongside entrepreneur and co-founder of Akon Lighting Africa, Senagalese empowerment activist Thione Niang.

Publicist Jackie Phamotse said the awards were meant to shine the light on extraordinary leaders who had changed the lives of ordinary Africans on a daily basis.

“The awards seek to celebrate and honour those who have dedicated their lives to the work of philanthropy and the collaborative song will also see African stars unite on stage as they put the emphasis on nation building and the legacy of education in Africa,” she said.

Among those to be honoured is former president Nelson Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za