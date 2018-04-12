AfriForum files charges against NPA’s Abrahams

CIVIL rights organisation AfriForum yesterday filed criminal charges of corruption, fraud, theft, extortion and forgery against the national director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shaun Abrahams.

The organisation has also filed charges against six other senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“This follows after AfriForum received an anonymous letter that elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct. In this letter is a plea for AfriForum to ensure that the rot within the NPA is not allowed to continue,” head of AfriForum’s anticorruption unit, Monique Taute, said.

“One allegation refers to a covertlyfunded fraudulent travel claim from four members of the NPA. The claims, submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust, misrepresent the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town and spent R97 000 of these covert funds.”

In a further allegation, it is suspected that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to the NDPP who then used the vehicle for personal benefit.

“I believe the suggestion here is that all government assets are strictly governed and that the logbooks must at all times, even under covert circumstances, reflect the factual use of the asset, but in this case the NDPP has corruptly ensured a personal and/or gratuitous official benefit to which he is not entitled.”

Taute said that the allegations should now be enough reason for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Abrahams from office as it is clear that he was not a fit and proper person to hold office. The New Age’s attempts yesterday to contact Abrahams were not successful.

-SIFISO MAHLANGU|news@thenewage.co.za