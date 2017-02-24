Afrikaans-only residence at UP

The submission of a 150-word essay on the topic “Afrikaans Sal Bly” (Afrikaans Shall Stay) is part of the application process for students seeking accommodation at a private Afrikaans residence funded by AfriForum near the University of Pretoria.

The hostel, De Goede Hoop, which opened its doors last month is causing controversy among students with its Afrikaans-only admission policy. Janli Sonntag from De Goede Hoop said the essay does not limit acceptance to the hostel.

“We wanted to hear from the students why they wanted to live in a residence where the language medium is only Afrikaans and why the language, together with its culture, is important to them,” Sonntag said. University of Pretoria spokesperson, Candice Jooste, said the private residence was not associated with the institution in any way.

“They will not be taking part in the events and activities that form part of TuksRes residence life,” Jooste said. However, Sonntag challenged this.

She said: “We are registered as a society at the University of Pretoria and can therefore participate in all student activity as we already have.”

Regional secretary of the ANC Youth League in Tshwane, Ratshi Mashamba, said they were meeting with Afriforum to get a better understanding of the initiative.

“There can’t be an exclusive residence for Afrikaners in a democratic country like ours,” Mashamba said.

The residence, however, maintains there is nothing untoward about its Afrikaans-only policy.

“Any Christian student complying with the application form and who can associate themselves with the values and language medium of the hostel is welcome.”

Sonntag said. She said they had received applications for accommodation from black, coloured and Indian students.

Constitutional law expert at Unisa Prof Shadrack Gutto believes the residence’s admission policy is not in line with the supreme laws of the country.

“From what is happening it is questionable whether it passes the test of Section 1 of the Constitution which speaks to equality, dignity, non-sexism and non-racism.

“The core fundamental in the country is that if you exclude other people from a residence where they attend university you are undermining the rights of students. Afriforum is walking on very thin ice in terms of the constitution and laws of the country. I think that going forward if it is challenged Afriforum will not win the case in a court of law,” Gutto said.

Last year, protests flared at the University of Pretoria with students calling for a change in the institution’s language policy. Afriforum, which played a role in initiating the facility, said the fact that Afrikaans was the official language at the residence was not discriminatory as all the other residences had chosen English as their official language.

“This has nothing to do with race. If you are any race and can speak Afrikaans, you are more than welcome to stay there.

“We just needed to have a facility that used Afrikaans as the official language as all the others used English. Afrikaans is an official language and this is within the Constitution,” Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said.

