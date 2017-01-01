Agonised wait after night of horror at Istanbul club

At the security cordon outside Istanbul’s Reina nightclub, where a gunman went on the rampage killing New Year revellers, a man yells that he must get through, that he knows someone inside.

A policeman puts an arm around his shoulder and holds the man as he collapses in tears. He is escorted away from media and police throw a jacket over his shoulders to keep him warm.

At least 39 people were killed, including many foreigners, in the bloodshed at the upscale nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.

The swanky Reina is the place to be on New Year’s Eve in Istanbul and its dancefloor and lounges were packed with hundreds of people at the time of the attack, just over an hour after the fireworks went off to mark 2017.

It became a night of horror and panic, triggering panic among residents of the city that their loved ones were among the victims.

In the aftermath of the attack, ambulances and police cars crowded outside the venue on the shores of the Bosphorus as dazed survivors still in their party clothes crowded outside.

“We came here to have a good time today but everything was suddenly transformed into chaos and a night of horror,” said Maximilien, an Italian tourist.

Relatives and loved ones of those feared to be inside queued by the police cordon staffed by heavily armed police in the winter cold.

“My sister was inside,” says one woman. “I received a call and she said she was inside and there were gunshots.

“That was it. I have not been able to reach her since.”

