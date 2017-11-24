Ain’t over until the race is run

Some fall in the biggest race of their lives, that race that they have spent their entire lives preparing for on the powerful intoxication of childhood dreams and on the sweat of stamina accrued through hard toil.

It takes just a moment for the jeopardy of circumstance, the fickle fault of footing, or the premeditated underhand actions of rivals, to trip up the most adept gold medal contender and for a hollowness of defeat to overthrow certain victory.

History shows us how a winning spirit and unconquerable determination can triumph, even when prospects appears pinched in paralysis. However, history is also awash with sagas of how the slightest of stumbles can causes irrevocable injury to dreams and destinies.

I am a huge admirer of the Somalian-born, British-raised Mohamed Muktar Jama “Mo” Farah, who is arguably the best track athlete of our time. It was a heart-stopping moment when, in the Rio 2016 Olympics, Farah fell to the ground after accidentally colliding with his training partner during the highly contested 10000 race event.

But to the delight of his fans across the world and all of us who believe in the invincibility of those we revere, Farah, a master athlete and defending champion of this coveted 10000 Olympic title, went from this fall straight back into a winning stride to take the gold medal.

“Once you have fallen, it is hard to get back up and win,” Farah told BBC after this remarkable feat. Something Mary Decker, one of the world’s finest middle-distance athletes can testify to. She accidently tripped over South Africa’s Zola Budd in the Los Angeles Olympics of 1984, which saw the medal prospects for Decker and Budd, both of whom were among the favourites of the day, fade as swiftly as faithful Robert Mugabe supporters this week.

Decker failed to complete the race and Budd finished in a dismal seventh place. It was a single moment that would have shattered their fortunes.

I have never been much of an athlete myself. I lack the length of leg, muscle and attention span. And truth be told, my disposition is far better suited to being on the sidelines of spectator sports, especially politics, where I can exercise my mind and flex my opinion without too much physical exertion, but hopefully with an intellectual nimbleness that will not lead to any dramatic falls, mine or others!

With the ANC presidential race now in its closing stretch, some candidates may feel that victory is within their grasp, but there is likely to be a blistering number of challenges in the last few weeks of this prized race that could still unsettle or trip them up.

Being sure of foot is a must. The highly contested field has narrowed and the two frontrunners, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and seasoned political leader Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma appear to have left the other runners standing.

Attempts to unsteady and trip up Dlamini Zuma have been fast and furious throughout the race, yet she has remained remarkably steadfast throughout.

In some instances the attacks appear to have even spurred her on and garnered crowd support for her in the voting stands.

However, the credibility of her candidacy has been questioned because of her previous running mate, matrimonially speaking, the current president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. Detractors have peddled a narrative of the presidential race as little more than a relay race where the baton of leadership will simply be handed from the president to Dlamini Zuma, disrespecting this highly experienced politician, her political cause and political course.

Another popular refrain from detractors has been of Dlamini Zuma as a candidate without the requisite vitality or stamina. Last week the Mail and Guardian published a story on her under the headline “NDZ is running out of steam”.

This despite the fact that there is nothing in her campaign to signal any wane in enthusiasm, energy or commitment. Her race has, on the whole, been well paced, active and vibrant, and without a lull. As she approaches this final and supremely vital lap, I believe that she will continue to gain ground as she positions herself as the pacesetter of radical economic transformation.

However, I think she could win favour from a broader constituency if she reasserts that a win for radical economic transformation is a win for all. I would also like to see more from her on the issue of corruption.

With spurts of intensive activity rubbing up against some rather inert campaigning, Ramaphosa’s gait in the presidential race has been a little less steady and consistent than Dlamini Zuma’s. Off to a rather slow start, he has made measurable strides by increasing the girth of his messaging from a solo focus on state capture to one which now incorporates an articulation on radical economic transformation and free education.

Ramaphosa appears to be gaining some traction, although whether this is on the ground among ANC delegates, or only within the circuit of mainstream media and business, has yet to be established.

Ironically, the baton of support from privileged sectors of society which Ramaphosa may regard as advantageous, might trip him up by entrenching an image of him as a man of business – rather than a man of the people.

With Ramaphosa going for gold in December, he will need, in this final lap, to convince those in the voting stands that he has the will, ideological drive and courage to place radical economic transformation first and foremost, an element that has not been part of his regular stride. I would also like to see him speak of unity in these last few weeks and commit to serving the ANC, win or lose.

As for the other candidates, Zweli Mkhize is the only runner on the track who could effectively trip up one of these two frontrunners if he chooses to visibly side with either.

He has run a clean race on the back of a unity stance and it has served him well. He also may be the contender who is able to forge some level of cohesion of unity after the finish line.

As for his prospects, he may have a chance at silver, the deputy president position, but I don’t see him winning the presidency.

For now, as I watch from the sidelines, I see a close finish. But the happenings in Zimbabwe over the last week have shown us that a week is a long time in politics and we should prepare for some gruelling few weeks ahead, where destinies can fall in a moment.

By Kim Heller is a commentator on social issues