Ajay Gupta proves Daniels lied about him

AJAY Gupta has submitted his passport to the Speaker of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, to prove he was not in South Africa on the day a key witness claims he had met her to discuss former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Gupta is the second man to provide proof he was not at a meeting at Melrose Arch in July as reported by Eskom’s suspended legal head Suzanne Daniels, in evidence before the Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee probe into Eskom. Gupta has also copied the letter sent to Mbete to the Hawks.

On Tuesday, Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins also provided proof that he, too, was not at the alleged meeting as claimed by Daniels but at the funeral of the late Ronnie Mamoepa and later at an ANC event on the day in question. To further expose Daniel’s lies, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has been invited to appear before the Eskom inquiry to defend herself against damning allegations made against her.

Sources said she was considering her options about the invitation to face the multi-party committee, which is investigating state capture at Eskom next Wednesday. But Brown is on record as saying she wants to set the record straight in the portfolio committee. The invitation was delivered to Brown as the global management consultancy firm McKinsey was running the gauntlet in the Eskom probe yesterday and as ANC chief whip, Jackson Mthembu acted to reassure critics the inquiry into Eskom would be fair.

His reassurance came after Brown and Martins severely criticised the manner in which the inquiry was being conducted, particularly because allegations were being made without them being offered a chance to reply. Mthembu addressed their concerns in a statement without naming them.

In his statement, Mthembu noted concerns from various individuals about the fairness of the inquiry. “These concerns arise from the claim that there have been allegations levelled against the concerned parties in the inquiry while they have not been afforded an opportunity to respond.

“We have been assured by the committee on public enterprises that all individuals mentioned, accused or implicated by any testimony during the inquiry will be afforded an opportunity to tell their side of the story. In fact, the committee is already communicating with various parties inviting them to appear before the inquiry,” Mthembu said.

He shared the sentiments expressed by ANC MP Zukile Luyenge in yesterday’s deliberations of the inquiry that “the attacks on the evidence leader of the inquiry are unwarranted, misplaced, unfair and must be condemned”, Mthembu said. Advocate Mthuthuzeli Vanara, who was attacked by Martins, was acting at the behest of the committee and was doing the work he was tasked to do as an employee of the institution, he said. “The singling out of a parliamentary employee acting on behalf of a committee goes against the grain of Parliament’s oversight role.”

