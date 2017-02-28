ANC ​protesters in Alexandra have on Tuesday​y​ block​ed​ the official opening of the River Park Clinic by the Executive​​ May​or Herman Mashaba.

Violent action and threats by protesters on Tuesday morning prevented the​ ​​May​or​ from successfully opening the facility. The new ​C​linic is set to provide health care services to 34 251 people ​living in River Park, Lombardy East , Rembrandt, Lombardy West and Tsutsumani.

The protesters ​say Mashaba is not the right person to open the clinic – saying that the honour should belong to the previous mayor Parks Tau​.​

Following a letter that was sent to the City ​by​ ANC Ward 81 Branch ​in November in which the group demanded the “official opening ceremony can only take place on condition that​ … it is conducted by former City of Joburg Mayor, Parks Tau, or the former MMC, Nonceba Molwele”.

​The City said that such a demand is a blatant attack on the democratic outcomes of last year’s elections and blurs the lines between party and state. They say that these demands by the ANC has nothing to do with serving the residents but has everything to do with political grandstanding.

​The City called on ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe, and the ANC’s ​chairperson in Gauteng, Paul Mashatile, to show leadership and prevent members of their party from denying the ​residents their right to healthcare.

​The city said branches in the area sent the following message to all members: “Good afternoon Cdes, all branches a requested to mobilise and support ward 81 in protesting against ​(​the​) official opening of River Park Clinic by Herman Mashaba on Tuesday 28 Feb at 9am without involving the local community. The clinic ​(​can​) start operating but we can’t allow Mashaba to open it and claim an easy victory. Nothing about us without us. Let’s meet at River Park library on Tuesday at 7am.”

​The community duely met and the protest started. ​

The ​​ May​or call​ed upon political parties to put aside their political views and put residents first.

The progress of the clinic has been halted a number of times. Earlier this year residents ​protested demanding employment of youth and local residents ​as staff of the clinic.

-TNA Reporter