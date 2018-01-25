Alexandra child rapist gets life sentence

A CHILD rapist from Alexandra, Philani Mthiyane, has been sentenced to life for raping and killing a two year old. The former security guard who was also sentenced to five years in jail for intimidation and a three year jail term for defeating the ends of justice.

The 29 year old was sentenced yesterday in the Johannesburg High Court which found that he had raped the toddler who later died of injuries sustained during the horrific ordeal. The rape took place while he was working as a security guard in the Sandton area in 2016. The case attracted widespread public interest and condemnation.

Members of child rights organisations including NGOs such as Agisanang Domestic Abuse Prevention and Training (ADAPT) and Alex residents who attended the court hearing, welcomed the sentence.

ADAPT’s Nomalanga Ngwenya said: “As an organisation, we are satisfied about the outcome of the trial. In a society that has lost faith in the justice system, we are happy to say not all is lost and justice was served. The family can continue with the healing process knowing that Mthiyane has been charged and sentenced.”

The incident occurred in September outside a room at a residential complex in Morningside, Sandton, Mthiyane worked and the victim lived with her mother and then 14-year-old sister.

Mthiyane raped and strangled the deceased in the presence of her sister and threatened the sibling to keep quiet about the rape or he would kill her. He then threatened her into saying that the deceased had fallen from the bed.

-KEITUMETSI MOTLHALE