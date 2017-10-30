All systems go for Vets consultative conference

AFTER months of incessant pleading with the ANC to convene a national consultative conference, the party’s stalwarts and veterans are anticipating a full show of force from the ANC alliance when its conference kicks-off next month.

ANC stalwart and veteran Sydney Mufamadi said yesterday although the ANC’s veterans who are signatories to the For the Sake of our Future document would have liked to see the conference being “co-convened” with the ANC national working committee, the veterans were pleased nonetheless with the party’s response to the call.

“We are happy that there is a growing constituency within the organisation that is in favour of the national consultative conference. “More and more people are starting to realise that a regular and ordinary conference of the ANC was not likely to give us an opportunity for introspection.

Mufamadi’s comments come against the background of preparations by the stalwarts towards the national consultative conference scheduled for November 17-19 at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

Mufamadi said the party’s stalwarts and veterans expected a “substantial” turn out from the ANC and its alliance partners at the conference. “We are continuing to reach out to leaders of the organisation. We’ve sent out invitations and so far I have not seen a negative response,” he said.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe told delegates this month at the inaugural ANC Veterans’ League conference that it was a “mistake” for the party’s stalwarts and veterans to boycott the ANC policy conference. “I want to say it here.

You can hang me or crucify me but it was a mistake, especially by those veterans and stalwarts who said there is a crisis to which we are not going to attend. It’s your crisis,” he said.

ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said earlier this month that the league would be throwing its weight behind the stalwarts and veterans ahead of the conference.

“The fact that we agreed to support the consultative conference is an indication to building unity in the movement.”

“This will definitely help our glorious movement to undergo the rebirth we are yearning for. “The national consultative conference should be viewed as a platform for the ANC to confront the issues which are currently plaguing the movement,” Zikalala said.

