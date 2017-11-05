Alleged serial rapist, murderer and girlfriend arrested

Eastern Cape ​police have arrested an alleged ser​ial rapist with his girlfriend in Mthatha.

The suspects, a 28-year-old male and his 21-year-old girlfriend were arrested at Ncameni location and Ngcothi location over the weekend.

Police Captain Khaya Tonjeni said ​the pair were arrested ​in an intelligence​-driven operation conducted by SAPS Provincial Organised Crime members assisted by Mthatha Crime Intelligence and a Provincial Hawks team members.

“It is alleged that the suspect invited women on Facebook posting a fake profile and picture. He will then arrange to meet his victims in Qumbu sending them transport money via money market from two major retail outlets,” he said.

Tonjeni said once the victim arrives in Qumbu he ​would make an excuse that he ​was busy and that he ​would send someone else to fetch her.

However, the suspect himself will pitch up pretending to be the other person and would thereafter lure his victims to Ngcalukeni fields where he will rape and sometimes kill the women.

It is alleged that the women were strangled with fishing rope and stripped of their clothing.

Out of seven cases opened at SAPS Qumbu three were murder and four rape cases.

Tomjeni said the victims were from Alice, Duncan Village, Mthatha, Tabankulu and Mount Fletcher.

“During the operation, the team recovered cellphones belonging to the victims as well as SIM cards, bags, and clothing from the suspect’s and his girlfriend’s house. An estimated value of the recovered items is R50 000,”

Both suspects will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’​s Court on Monday.

“The male suspect will appear on charges of murder and rape while his girlfriend will face charges of possession of suspected stolen property.”

