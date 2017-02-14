Almost 6 months of usable water left: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town on Monday said it only has about 135 days, almost 6 months, of usable water left.

They reported that the city is still 7 million litres above the daily water usage target, irrespective of the recent rainfall and Dam levels have dropped to just over 26%.

Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy Councillor Xanthea Limberg said they will keep on implementing water restrictions.

“Our system is designed on the fact that the operating rule for drought years is to implement the necessary levels for restriction to limit the demand to ensure sustainable supply.

“Some of the highest water users in the metro will soon receive notice from the City to drastically reduce consumption. The City will not hesitate to look at instituting enhanced punitive measures to force consumption down in high-use areas across the metro if required,” said Limberg

The City has issued warnings in the rates bills of some of the metro’s highest users, domestic, commercial and government departments, in an effort to further reduce consumption.

“We thank those residents who are working very hard to save water. As for the 20 000 highest water users, we will be targeting these households as they need to drastically reduce consumption. Formal residential properties use 65% of the City’s water supply,” the city said.

City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille said they need to step up water conservation.

“We know who the 20 000 residents are that continue to ignore water restrictions,” said de Lille.

“In December 2016, the target of 800 million litres per day was set and this was subject to seasonal variations which, among others, affect the evaporation rate of dams.

“These variations have caused us to lower the target now. In addition, we have struggled to meet the previous target and we will therefore need a monumental effort to reduce consumption further and to meet a target that is one hundred million litres lower,” she added.

TNA Reporter