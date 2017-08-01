Aluminium supplier’s earnings up

ALUMINIUM supplier and exporter Hulamin has reported a 17% increase in headline earnings per share to 56c per share for the half year ended June. Group CEO Richard Jacob said Hulamin had delivered a strong manufacturing performance and improved financial results, despite difficult market conditions and the rand being 14% stronger compared to the corresponding period last year.

Sales volumes increased by 8% and the company achieved improved overall and per unit cost performance. Group sales volumes for the six months to 30 June totalled 119000 tons.

This is 8% higher than the corresponding period and delivered a 12-month sales performance in excess of 220000 tons from July 1, 2016 in their Rolled Products division.

The group said that although market conditions in South Africa have remained depressed with the overall manufacturing economy declining, it increased its local beverage can packaging volumes by 133%.

Group turnover increased by 3% to R5.1bn driven by the higher sales volume and an average US dollar aluminium price that was 22% higher than the comparative period. Hulamin expects the momentum in the first half of 2017 to continue into the second half.

“We will compensate for weak local market conditions with improvements in sales mix, cost controls and operating efficiencies. Also included is the next phase of conversion of our manufacturing facilities from liquid petroleum gas to compressed natural gas that will increase our usage of CNG to around 45% of our total gas consumption.”

-Thelma Ngoma