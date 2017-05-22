Amajita crashes to Japan, but look forward to redeeming themselves

Amajita coach Thabo Senong says they are moving on despite their 2-1 defeat against Japan yesterday and look forward to their next game against Italy with confidence on Wednesday.

“We are disappointed with the results but are not discouraged. We have six points to fight for,” Senong said today.

The coach added that the team had been badly struck by the loss to Japan but the coaching team believed this was not the end of the world, and that they were motivating the boys to be focused on the future, and to commit on giving of their best in their next clash.

“It is always important the we deal with the psychological part of the players. We need to motivate them,” Senong said.

Amajita suffered a defeat at the hands of Japan on Sunday in their opening world cup clash in South Korea. This was after they had taken lead in the eighth minute through a goal by Grant Margeman. But Amajita lost steam and failed to take advantage of the early lead.

Although conceding that Amajita were disappointed, head coach expressed confidence that the squad would “flush out the lactic acid out of their system to make sure that they are very fresh for their next match system”.

The win places Amajita at the bottom of group D while Japan tops the group.

Another African team that suffered defeat in the World Cup matches played on Saturday is Guinea beaten 3-0 by Korea Republic, placing them at the bottom of group A.

Meanwhile Zambia tops group C after beating Portugal on Sunday.

-TNA Reporter