AmaZulu plan ahead after near miss

DESPITE failing to lead AmaZulu to the PSL, head coach Joey Antipas and backroom staff have been retained for next season.

The Durban club failed to overcome the final hurdle in their attempt to sneak into the promotion play-offs, losing their final National First Division (NFD) fixture. They had created hope among their supporters by churning out impressive results towards the latter stage of the season, only to falter where it mattered the most.

AmaZulu team manager Qedi Dlamini said although they were disappointed to have missed the chance to bounce back to the top tier, they will keep their technical team. “We have started preparing for next season in the NFD in earnest.

We have rounded up negotiations with our technical team and the players we intend keeping. We aim to win automatic promotion,” Dlamini said. “We have realised that it is important to win home matches and we will do that next season.” Zimbabwean-born Antipas arrived in Durban after leading Zimbabwean club Chicken Inn to the league title.

-Linda Ximba