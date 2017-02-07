Amplats expects 20% increase in profits last year

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is expecting a 20% increase in profits for the twelve months ended on December 31 the company said in a trading statement yesterday.

Amplats’ headline earnings for the period will be R21m or 8 cents per share higher than the prior period. The increase in earnings and earnings per share (EPS) is attributed largely to impairments and write-offs in the comparative period of R14.0bn (post-tax).

Of these impairments, R1.8bn impacted headline earnings. Headline earnings for the period is likely to increase to between R1.64bn and R2bn and EPS for the period is likely to increase to between 625 and 760 cents per share. EPS for the period are likely to increase to between R550m and R670m and per share to between 210 cents and 255 cents respectively.

This compares to basic earnings in the prior year of a loss of R12.125bn and a loss per share of 4,638 cents. The company also has additional impairments in the second half of 2016 of R283m. Amplats has concluded a broad based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) transaction with its Amandelbult chrome plant, granting 26% of the equity of the plant to its BBBEE partners.

Anglo American Platinum is a leading primary producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) supplying the market with mined, recycled and traded products. High profile uses of PGMs include jewellery, car catalytic converters, fuel cells, air and water purification units, heart pacemakers, computer screens, hard disk and fertilisers.

In recent years the high value of PGMs has seen platinum become a prime investment commodity alongside gold. Anglo American Platinum operates across the entire value chain to produce the complete range of PGMs including platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium.

-THELMA NGOMA