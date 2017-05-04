Amputee finishes 42.2km marathon

A 32-YEAR-OLD amputee runner is not letting bone marrow cancer stand in the way of his dreams.

Xolani Luvuno, among his achievements, ran and finished the 42.2km Wally Hayward race, in seven hours and two minutes on Monday.

Luvuno and his employer Hein Venter completed the race even after organisers had lowered the cut-off time to finish. When he reached the finishing line the crowd cheered wildly and organisers gave him a gold medal for finishing the race with his prosthetic leg and crutches.

His pictures were posted on social media by activist Yusuf Ambramjee who said he spotted a runner in Centurion running in the Wally Hayward race and he has bone marrow cancer.

“I salute his courage and willpower. I was so inspired by him because most of us can’t even finish a 5km race but he was determined to finish the race with one leg,” Abramjee said.

Luvuno appeared in the media a year ago for overcoming drugs and homelessness when he was helped by Venter who owns Sunbird Perfumes in Irene.

Venter yesterday spoke of Luvuno’s life-changing story.

“I always passed by the robot and offered him money to buy food so one morning I stopped and wanted to hear his story. He told me that he had been living under a bridge in Pretoria for six years and he lost his leg to bone cancer.

“I wanted to do something for him. On April 26, last year, I invited him to climb into my car. His first words were ‘Hello father, how are you?’ And that is where our relationship started,” Venter said.

Venter said he took Luvuno home where he showered and he offered him new clothes and a day’s wage.

“He asked me to help him get off nyaope. I called in a few rehabs but they were all full at the time so I helped him detox, it was challenging but he managed to get clean in 10 days.

“On May 20, he received his prosthetic leg and he stood up on his own for the first time in years,” Venter said.

After I took him in, I offered him a job at my perfume factory and encouraged him to start running.

Luvuno expressed his gratitude to his employer and said that Venter had changed his life in a positive way.

“I want to thank my father for giving me a second chance in life. I was on nyaope for years and he helped me get it all out of my system. Nyaope is like a prison and when you smoke it you become someone’s slave.”

He said he wanted to enter the Comrades Marathon next year and would be training throughout the year.

“It felt so great to finish the 42.2km race. I am strong and I want to thank my employer for standing by me throughout the race until the end,” he said.

Luvuno said he wanted to focus on running and also advised those who are still doing drugs to fight on.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA