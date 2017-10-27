Analysis: Gigaba deserves a fair chance

THE rand is not happy a headline bawled out, barely minutes after South Africa’s Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, delivered his maiden medium-term budget in Parliament on Wednesday.

When Gigaba was appointed South Africa’s new Minister of Finance by President Jacob Zuma earlier this year, I commended this as a positive milestone in the drive towards radical economic transformation. His potency as president of the ANC’s Youth League has afforded him durable support among young South Africans, as well as an authentic connectivity to their socio-economic daily realities, anguishes and yearnings. His sterling performance as Minister of Public Enterprises and Minister of Home Affairs, which saw him meet the expectations of a diverse set of stakeholders, is just part of Gigaba’s hard-earned political pedigree.

Yet his appointment as South Africa’s Minister of Finance, which places him at the economic hub of South Africa, has yet to be welcomed by markets and media. Even his overtly receptive, respectful and sometimes overly-reassuring gesturing has failed to shift negative market sentiments and media attacks. Since his appointment as finance minister, headlines, comment and scrutiny of Gigaba have swayed, unreasonably so, towards harmful inferences, contemptuous political allegations and insensitive personal attacks. All of these are in my view morally, politically and economically defunct and deficient, and geared to derail a man who has not been captured and has not fallen for the charms of white monopoly capital or those in its service.

I wrote an article, entitled A Gigaba at the end of a rainbow, when Gigaba was appointed Finance Minister. The title of my article was inspired by the words of Nat King Cole: “At the end of a rainbow, you will find a pot of gold.” There is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It rightfully belongs to ordinary black South Africans. The “pot of gold” in South Africa is vast enough to satisfy all its people, if it was equitably shared, yet the inborn gluttony of colonialism has seen South Africa’s resources and riches become the feeding bowl of imperialism. Gigaba has the power to shift this historical imbalance and injustice.

It is an epic mission for the minister of finance and the collective leadership of the ANC. It is an inevitable and necessary journey for a nation yet to be economically free. But for now, Gigaba faces the giant task of battling a troubled economy not of his making. While a Botox-like injection of financial astuteness and dexterity is required to deal with the deep budget deficit, with precision and prudency, we cannot afford radical economic transformation to become a casualty of market and media hysteria, or delayed in any way. In his budget address to Parliament, Gigaba spoke frankly about the state of the economy. “It is not in the public interest” he said, or in the interests of the government “to sugar-coat the state of our economy and the challenges we are facing”. The economic growth forecast for South Africa was revised downward to 0.7% for 2017 and the tax revenue shortfall of R50.8bn places considerable strain on the financial health of the country and its people. Gigaba’s concentration is presently vested in lifting economic growth, or at least stopping further decline, at a time when the face of South Africa, like the global economy, is showing considerable sag. Nonetheless, his medium-term budget speech was infused with a strong inflection on radical, economic transformation imperatives.

The need to fundamentally reshape the dynamics of the economic landscape was clearly articulated and reinforced throughout his address, as a primary refrain rather than as an optional adjunct. For as long as South Africa journeys away from colonial plunder and its daily residual aftershocks towards its destiny of economic liberation, a huge share of the national budget will need to be directed to social services. And after decades of apartheid rule, which by deliberate and calculated racist design invested less in the black child, tertiary education still remains outside the reach of millions of young black South Africans. A commitment to a greater spend on higher education, which will see the investment in higher education to this increases from R77bn to R97bn in 2020-21, shows a commitment by the ANC to ensuring a better tomorrow for a generation of young black South Africans. Gigaba admits that even this investment is insufficient, given the enormity and barriers of financial exclusion.

A clear expression of his resonant understanding of issues that impact on the fates and fortunes of young South Africans, and his genuine empathy. This is the requisite attitudinal disposition for a minister of finance committed to and determined to steward in radical economic transformation. While the minister’s privatisation of Telkom, albeit with the option to buy back, has raised some concerns across many commentators across the political spectrum, I believe this forms part of a pragmatic and responsible campaign to generate alternative sources of revenue in the immediate term in a noble quest to stabilise the economy and avoid further economic erosion and dips in economic confidence. The negative, unpatriotic narrative that some South African media, business leaders and politicians (even a contingency within the ANC itself) are feasting upon must end because it is putting both radical economic transformation and economic recovery into reverse gear. The might of markets also needs to be managed and subdued. After all, investors are stakeholders, not sovereigns.

For as long as markets dictate who and what sits at the epicentre of economic policy in South Africa, radical economic transformation will be eternally denigrated and downgraded. Previous finance ministers have inclined towards placing world market considerations first and, consequently, radical economic transformation has emerged as a poor second. I remain bullish about Gigaba. I think he has the ability and the will to succeed where his predecessors failed. In his first public address as Finance Minister, he said: “I have my own shoes that I’m wearing. I understand the responsibility with which I have been entrusted.” On this dawn of radical economic transformation, let us rally for, not against the South African economy and our Minister Of Finance.

Kim Heller is a columnist and commentator