ANC calls Cyril to order

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has taken Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to task for his “divisive visit” to Newcastle last week where he addressed a “cadres forum” and his visit to the Shembe church in Empangeni where he joined the church in celebrating the life of its founder, Isiah Shembe, without informing the party in the province.

Ramaphosa was accompanied to the forum by Senzo Mchunu and Michael Mabuyakhulu, both former leaders of the ANC in the province and now seen as chief lobbyists in KZN for Ramaphosa to be the next ANC president.

“The PEC (provincial executive committee) is of the firm view and convinced that the cadres forum in Newcastle at Emalahleni and a visit to KwaShembe church by the deputy president without informing the PEC, blatantly undermined a long-standing tradition of the movement of notifying the PEC when visiting its territory,” Supa Zuma, ANC-KZN secretary, said. The provincial ANC wants the national executive committee to deal with Ramaphosa.

“The PEC mandated the provincial officials to formally raise this matter with the secretary-general for the attention of the national executive committee. This tendency is both divisive and introduces a completely new but also dangerous culture,” he said.

Zuma said if the matter was not addressed now, the organisation’s cultures and tradition would be eroded and the ANC would eventually die. ANC spokeperson Zizi Kodwa could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the provincial ANC has announced that it will hold a mass rally in Durban on Monday to voice its anger at the use of the judiciary by opposition parties to undermine the separation of powers.

“We are saying enough is enough now. The courts must resist the temptation of being used by those who lost elections,” Zuma said, adding that every day the courts were showing an appetite to dictate to the executive arm of the government.

SIHLE MAVUSO

