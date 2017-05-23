ANC calls for Brown and Eskom board to be ‘dealt with ​decisively’

The ANC has on Tuesday accused ​the P​ublic ​E​nterprises ​minister Lynne Brown and Eskom board members of committing perjury.

The party said if the board and the minister could contradict themselves in ​P​arliament like that; it clearly showed some level of disingenuousness on their part.

“Not only are these latest developments disingenuous to say the least, they amount to perjury. The​ ANC ​calls on government and Parliament to act ​​decisively to deal with this irrational and untenable situation,” ANC said in a statement.

Eskom ​chairperson Ben Ngubani had previously said Brian Molefe did not resign but he decided to take early retirement from Eskom. However, Molefe contradicted Ngubane in his filed affidavit to court in which he said he was on unpaid leave and that he had not resigned like it had been reported.

“According to the incoherent version tabled today, Mr Molefe had never resigned from Eskom, but rather was on unpaid leave. This is in direct contradiction to Mr Molefe’s own statement when he left the utility, where he said “I have, in the interests of good corporate governance, decided to leave my employ at Eskom from 1 January 2017​.

I do so voluntarily..​​.and Minister Brown’s letter dated 30th November 2016 where she approved the appointment of Mr Koko as Acting Group CEO following “the resignation of Mr Brian Molefe”. On the strength of the representations from Minister Brown and Mr Molefe, the ANC acceded to his nomination as Member of Parliament​,​”​ Zizi Kodwa said in a statement.​

However, the minister defended herself, saying that the governance regulations didn’t allow her to be part of the appointment of the ​c​hief ​e​xecutive officers at the

utility.

Brown also made a startling announcement that she first learnt of the early retirement through the media.

“So I didn’t expect that society would universally welcome news of Mr Molefe’s return to Eskom following the allegations levelled against him in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report,” she told the committee.

Brown also said she supported Molefe’s reinstatement, but as long as it was legal.

-Sipho Jack