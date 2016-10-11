ANC intends to regain moral high ground in Parly

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu on Tuesday said the party is committed to confronting credibility challenges which have dogged the party during recent times.

Mthembu was briefing the media, announcing decisions the Parliamentary caucus took during the three-day Mid-term Review Lekgotla which was held over the weekend.

“There was unanimity in the view that the Movement, its quality service delivery track record notwithstanding, was plagued by credibility and image challenges which is a consequence of either its inaction or action in dealing with certain issues that confronted it,” said Mthembu.

“Whether such a view of the Movement is driven by perceptions or reality is inconsequential; the ANC is duty-bound to self-introspect, self-correct and make itself worthy of the trust and confidence of the people,” continued Mthembu.

The Parliamentary caucus’ resolutions mirror comments made by party Secretary General Gwede Mantashe last month who said the party would address the “trust deficit” which had led to a decrease in electoral support at the polls during the local government elections.

“These local government elections showed that it is not about service delivery that we lost 8% support but rather a trust deficit between voters and the ANC and our 2017 elective conference will deal with the trust deficit question that has grown over time,” Mantashe said at the time.

Mthembu also announced that the party would come down hard on MP’s who had a lack lustre performance in Parliament.

The ANC in Parliament resolved to place an attendance tracking and performance evaluation mechanism designed to curb absenteeism.

“The Lekgotla has resolved that MPs who are found by the Caucus Disciplinary Committee to have repeatedly absconded or violated the code of conduct must be recommended to the ANC for their immediate recall from Parliament,” said Mthembu.

“The public deserves representatives that take their parliamentary tasks seriously and demonstrate commitment to serve,” continued Mthembu.

The ANC has also undertaken to regain the moral high-ground in Parliament by advancing superior arguments instead of engaging in political mudslinging.

South Africa’s Parliament has in recent memory been characterised by scenes of bickering MP’s, violence and loss of decorum in the National Assembly.

Last month a frustrated President Jacob Zuma threw down the gauntlet to Parliament asking it not to call him if it does not wish for him to stand up and answer questions.

Zuma made his stand after insults were thrown at him by some members of the opposition, including the DA, EFF and Cope during a question and answer session.

The ANC said on Tuesday: “it shall no longer be business as usual; the ANC in Parliament will in both words and deed, regain moral high ground, vigorously advance clean governance, champion the fight against corruption, shun incompetence and decisively deal with ill-discipline.”

“Ethical moral uprightness shall serve as the guiding principle of our parliamentary work,” continued Mthembu.

The Lekgotla also endorsed a Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the SABC Board to hold office.

-Siphiwe Mchunu