ANC conference must restore the nations credibility: BLSA

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says the ANC must hold the upcoming elective conference peacefully and restore the credibility of the nation.

“We call on the ANC to ensure that the Conference is held, and held peacefully. Leaders should be elected as expected and promised. To remain vigilant against any interference or attempts to derail the smooth running of the Conference.”

The Business Leadership was previously reported to have expressed fears that a delay of the elective conference could place the country in an unfavorable political limbo.

The council says that a delay in the conference would be damaging for the economy because it would deepen uncertainty about the future leadership of the ruling party.

“The ANC National Conference due to take place on 16-20 December 2017, is an important moment for the country. The South African public, businesses, local and international investors alike are watching developments carefully.

“A stable, peaceful and smooth conference is in the interest of economic stability and long-term prosperity of our country.”

Meanwhile, the council says that it is not supporting any preferred candidate from any political party but has interest “in the political life of our country”.

The council further calls on the ANC to ‘eradicate state capture’.

“To restore the credibility of our state institutions particularly those in the criminal justice system, and to protect Chapter 9 institutions, Treasury and the Reserve Bank.”

Furthermore, it calls on the ANC to prioritize inclusive economic growth and job creation.

-TNA Reporter