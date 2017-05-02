ANC criticised Duarte’s heckling

The ANC in Limpopo says the behaviour of workers attending the May Day rally in Polokwane on Monday was unacceptable.

This statement comes after Deputy Secretary General of the ANC, Jessie Duarte, was prevented from addressing a May Day rally in Polokwane.

“As the leadership of the ANC in the Province, we were not notified by COSATU or any of its affiliates that the ANC leadership was not welcomed to participate in the celebrations.”

“Preceding the rally, the ANC leadership led by our DSG took part in the workers march to the Office of the Premier to hand over a Memorandum of Demands,” said ANC Limpopo provincial secretary, Nocks Seabi.

Monday’s heckling of Duarte was, however, not a isolated incident with other members of the ANC national leadership including President Jacob Zuma receiving hostile treatment from COSATU workers.

Zuma was scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the main May Day event in Mangaung. However, the event failed to get off the ground as Cosatu supporters chanted “Zuma must fall”. The event was cancelled, with the president leaving the venue.

ANC National chairperson Baleka Mbete who addressed a May Day rally in Durban’s Gugu Dlamini was also booed by an angry crowd. The same crowd also booed Sihle Zikalala, the KZN ANC chair.

The ANC in Limpopo on Tuesday acknowledged that there was division within the tripartite alliance, however, they added that disagreement should not be allowed to weaken the alliance.

” It’s our view that intolerance and disrespect of our leaders only serves to allow enemies of our revolution to find space to disrupt our agenda for radical economic transformation.”

“We are hopeful that COSATU will find a way of rectifying this unwarranted behaviour,” said Seabi.

-TNA Reporter