ANC describes testimony by Brown and Ngubane as tantamount to ‘perjury’

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises today requested that the National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to institute an inquiry into the decision by the Eskom board to reinstate Brian Molefe into his old position as chief executive officer.

The committee also asked that the assembly apply its mind to the instability that appeared to have rocked Eskom, following Molefe’s reinstatement to his old position.

The request follows yesterday’s appearance of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown before the committee. She made her appearance accompanied by the board and its chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane.

The board and Brown briefed the committee on the utility’s status as well as the controversy surrounding Molefe’s reinstatement as head of Eskom.

The committee was not convinced of the answers provided by members of the board, going as far as accusing the board and the minister of withholding certain information to the committee.

“Minister Lynne Brown and Eskom board gave unsatisfactory answers over Brian Molefe’s reinstatement at Eskom as the chief executive officer. The minister and board withheld the information from Parliament because they knew they were wrong to reinstate Molefe,” committee chairperson Zukiswa Rantho argued.

“They did not give us anything. What they were saying was just unacceptable. I can’t really explain what their answers were. We will dig deep until we get the truth. We will force them to give us information,” Rantho added.

Meanwhile, ANC labelled the board’s conduct and explanation as being “disingenuous”.

“Not only are these latest developments disingenuous to say the least. They amount to perjury. The ANC calls on the government and Parliament to act decisively to deal with this irrational and untenable situation,” the ANC said in a statement.

-Sipho Jack