ANC disrupts Cape Town council meeting

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Thursday disrupted a council meeting,Picture: Supplied

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Thursday disrupted a council meeting at the City of Cape Town as they refused to be addressed by Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

The meeting had to be postponed by the speaker after the chaos brought it to a standstill.

The ANC is demanding that De Lille must pay back the money that was allegedly used for the security upgrades to her private residence.

The allegations came to light after being pronounced by JP Smith pending an internal party investigation.

This led to De Lille and JP Smith being suspended from party activities by the leader of the DA Mmusi Maimane last month while the party concludes its investigations.  

Meanwhile, De Lille took to Twitter after the postponed council meeting and slammed the ANC in a series of tweets saying that the ANC had disrupted the council meeting about ‘rubbish’.  

-TNA Reporter 

