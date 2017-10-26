ANC disrupts Cape Town council meeting

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape on Thursday disrupted a council meeting at the City of Cape Town as they refused to be addressed by Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

The meeting had to be postponed by the speaker after the chaos brought it to a standstill.

The ANC is demanding that De Lille must pay back the money that was allegedly used for the security upgrades to her private residence.

The City of Cape Town council chambers right now. ANC has brought the council to a standstill. They demand De Lille "#paybackthemoney" pic.twitter.com/a4d6xfItH6 — Aphiwe Deklerk (@aphiweadeklerk) October 26, 2017

The allegations came to light after being pronounced by JP Smith pending an internal party investigation.

This led to De Lille and JP Smith being suspended from party activities by the leader of the DA Mmusi Maimane last month while the party concludes its investigations.

Meanwhile, De Lille took to Twitter after the postponed council meeting and slammed the ANC in a series of tweets saying that the ANC had disrupted the council meeting about ‘rubbish’.

ANC disrupting council about rubbish. I welcome their SAPS investigation and Public Protector investigation into the security upgrades. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 26, 2017

All that the ANC is doing is preventing us from getting on with the business of government. I want to get on with discussing water crisis. https://t.co/FxFe0wNgcC — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) October 26, 2017

-TNA Reporter