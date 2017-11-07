ANC execs warned to respect ‘integrity’ of party

WITH just 38 days before the ANC’s elective conference kicks off, the party’s electoral commission has issued a stern warning to senior members, with a strong emphasis on maintaining the “integrity and repute” of the organisation.

ANC electoral commission chairperson Sindiso Mfenyana recently sent a letter to the party’s national executive committee, provincial secretaries, regional secretaries, branch secretaries and ANC league secretaries, calling on them to desist from engaging in “factional” behaviour related to the party’s electoral processes. Of the nine violations party members could be found guilty of, Mfenyana stressed that infractions relating to sowing divisions within the ANC would not be tolerated.

“This includes impeding the activities of the organisation, creating divisions within its ranks or membership and doing any other act that undermines the ANC’s effectiveness as an organisation,” Mfenyana said. Mfenyana’s letter comes against the background of a public relations exercise that seemingly backfired in the face of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s weekend announcement of his “winning” slate for the party’s elective conference stoked the ire of secretary-general Gwede Mantashe who reprimanded Ramaphosa on Monday. The ANC Youth League yesterday said Ramaphosa’s announcement was an example of “divisive language”. “It is not recorded anywhere in the history books of the ANC that the presidential hopeful took to a podium and pronounced names of his preferred candidates to lead with him and titled that a ‘winning’ team.

“Ramaphosa is the first and hopefully, he is the last to utter such divisive statements.” Other violations identified by Mfenyana in his letter included, among others, sowing racism, sexism and tribal chauvinism, abuse of the elected or employed office in the organisation and participation in any organisational factional activity.

The publishing and/ or distributing of media publications without authorisation was identified. Fighting with or assaulting fellow members was also prohibited. A recent ANC provincial conference descended into chaos over a dispute of delegates’ credentials. Scuffles were seen and in the aftermath, at least eight delegates were taken to hospital after violent attacks inside the venue.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s 4 300 branches are already in the process of nominating individuals for the party’s top six positions and its 80-member national executive committee. Branches are spoilt for choice as they have seven ANC presidential hopefuls to choose from. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Ramaphosa are now seen as the front-runners for the ANC presidency.

-Bonolo Selebano