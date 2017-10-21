ANC Gauteng endorses Ramaphosa for party’s top job

As the ANC national elective Congress draws closer Gauteng’s Provincial committee accelerate its efforts to make Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa the next party leader comes December.

This is after the provincial Executive wrote to its regions stating their endorsement for Ramaphosa as their only candidates.

However, Gauteng ANC Spokesperson Nkenke Kekana said the letter sent to regions only served as a guideline to them, adding that branches might come up with other names.

“We believe the ANC has a lot of leadership material, the ANC has many experiences and capable leaders of the ANC to lead it going to 2019 and beyond,” Kekana added.

He further said the PEC considered all the names, saying that there was no single leader of the ANC that can unite the organisation by themselves.

Among other names the executive have included are David Mabuza, Lindiwe Sisulu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Voyiswa Tulelo, Senzo Mchunu, and Febe Potgieter.

The move could be seen as the party’s consolidation of power and approaching the elective congress more united behind the deputy President.

Gauteng has been very vocal on the Nkandla matter and the allegations surrounding President Jacob Zuma.

During the Constitutional Court ruling, it was found that Zuma failed to hold his oath of office, the ANC in the province asked the President to do the Right thing, alluding that he step down as State President.

Ramaphosa will be contesting the party’s top job with former African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Zuma is believed to be supported by the “Premier League” which includes Free State Premier, Ace Magashule, Mpumalanga David Mabuza and North West Premier Supra Mahomapelo.

However, Ramaphosa also enjoys the support from Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Western Cape and some parts of Limpopo and KZN.

Amid President Zuma’s announcement on Tuesday, there were reports that Deputy President was on the card to be also reshuffled by his boss and comrade as the country’s Deputy President.

During his question and answer session on Friday, he said if the president wished to remove him, he will respect that decision, as all cabinet members served at the behest of the president.

The 54th National elective conference is expected to take place in Johannesburg at Gallagher Estate from the 16-20 of December.

-Sipho Jack