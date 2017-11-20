ANC Gauteng lays fraud charges against former DA Councillor

The ANC in Gauteng has on Tuesday laid fraud charges against former Democratic Alliance Councillor and MMC of economic development Sharon Peetz.

Peetz is alleged to have instructed tourism officials at the City of Johannesburg to register a certain Ms. Susan Paterson as an official Joburg tourism delegate to attend the IBTM World convention in Barcelonan, Spain from 29 November 2016 to 1 December 2016.

However, this was later discovered to have been a fraudulent activity as Paterson was later discovered to be Peetz’s mother.

The trip allegedly cost R40 000.

“This action that I have taken is consistent with the ANC’s commitment of rooting out corruption within the municipality and all organs of state,” ANC Chief Whip Cllr Solly Mogase said.

Peetz was later fired as MMC of economic development, by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba in August.

ANC has accused the DA of not taking further legal action against Peetz following her dismissal.

”By today the major has not opened up a case, the case was ignored even though Mashaba has been opening cases against other officials.

“We are surprised that this one has been treated differently,” Mogale said.

-TNA Reporter