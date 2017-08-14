ANC gets ‘a wake-up call’

THE ANC Youth League (ANCYL) believes Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s lie detector suggestion for ANC members of Parliament who voted against President Zuma in the motion of no confidence is “neither here nor there”.

ANCYL spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize yesterday said the dissidents should be a taken as a wake-up call to the ANC. Mbalula caused a furore last week on social media after Zuma defeated the motion when he suggested there should be a lie detector test.

“The ANC has the responsibility to establish who actually voted against Zuma. As the ANCYL, the method the ANC uses is neither here nor there,” Mkhize said.

Earlier the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association denied any witch hunt for the 26 ANC dissidents by saying “it is unfortunate we cannot identify those ANC MPs, however, it could be better if they resigned from parliament as they cannot serve the will of the people”.

Mbalula on Saturday said: “The lie detector story was said in jest. The way people are jumping, it’s as though it is going to happen. I believe in a political approach. “

Mkhize said the 26 ANC MPs who voted against Zuma were not there to serve in the best interest of the organisation but were there to serve their own.

Social activist Zackie Achmat had said in response to Mbalula’s suggestion that he would be violating a constitutional oath of office by suggesting that a Constitutional Court order be broken.

This was in reference to the fact that the court had ruled the secrecy of MP’s choices should be respected. This was supported by ANC MP Derek Hanekom. Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe disapproved of Mbalula’s suggestion by saying he was out of line.

REFILWE MAGASHULE news@thenewage.co.za