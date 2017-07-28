ANC in KZN welcomes defectors on eve of EFF’s fourth birthday

The ANC Ethekweni region says it is not worried about the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrating its fourth anniversary on its doorstep because the party has no active support in the province.

According to Ethekweni regional secretary, Bheki Ntuli, the EFF is planning to import attendees to its birthday rally to be held on Saturday.

” People have been bussed from different provinces to make it look like the EFF has membership,” said Ntuli.

Emphasising his point, Ntuli also welcomed EFF members from four different wards within the region, who have decided to deflect to the ANC on the eve of the planned celebrations.

The EFF top leadership has been canvassing across the province ahead of the celebration including paying a visit to Zulu K ing Goodwill Zwelethini’s Nongoma residence.

On Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema addressed students at the University of KwaZulu -Natal Westville Campus on Tuesday.

He told the gathered crowd of students that the EFF was focused on a programme of action to deal with wealth inequality in the country.

“The wealth of this country is with the minority. For as long as the land has not been returned, for as long as the wealth of the country is not shared equally, and for as long as a white minority still enjoy privileges – there will be black and white he said.” Malema said.

-TNA Reporter