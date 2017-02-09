ANC is the party that liberated everyone: Stofberg

Economist Francois Stofberg on Thursday said it can be expected that government will put a lot of emphasis on the economic spectrum of the country.

Stofberg said the ruling party is likely to say they are for the economy, for economic growth, for job creation, for poverty alleviation, for equality as well as for eradicating inequality in South Africa.

He said the tone of the #SONA2017 is likely to be based on how government will continue to grow and sustain the economy.

“South Africa has been lacking structure and implementable policies that will assist the economy of the country to grow,” Stofberg said.

He also mentions that in order to ensure an inclusive economy, the government needs to support the private sector and ensure that it grows, this will have a positive effect on the economy.

Stofberg however maintains that he would like for the President to stick to the plans that were already put in place in the National Development Plan 2030 as well as the structural reform that the NDP outlined due to the fact that this would show substantial growth in the economy.

In addition, Stofberg said the African National Congress (ANC) needs to convince the citizens that they are ready to implement the plans in place.

“The ANC needs to not just have a plan but to actually show citizens with their actions that plans are being implemented,” he said.

-TNA Reporter