ANC is the voice of the whole struggling population

THE ANC, throughout its rich and glorious history, has never been just a voice of its national executive committee or its militants and combatants but has always been the voice of the workers, the peasants, the women, the youth, the revolutionary intellectuals and progressive church people.

The ANC has always been the voice of the whole struggling population of South Africa. When the founding fathers of what would be the ANC decided in 1912, two years after the colonial empire’s 1910 formation of the Union of South Africa which excluded the majority black South Africans, to call for a conference that actually included all South Africans for the purpose of creating a real and true African organisation, able to protect and fight for rights and privileges of all South Africans, the call reverberated throughout the country, resulting in a unanimous decision, the epochmaking formation of the ANC.

Gathered at that historic Mangaung conference in early January, 1912 were the royal personages, who had personally or whose forebears led the armies of resistance to the colonial occupation of Africa but also came to or were represented at Bloemfontein to forge a new weapon of struggle, among them Solomon ka Dinizulu of the Zulus, Montsioa of the Barolong, Lewanika of the Lozi, Letsie II of the Sothos, Labotsibeni of the Swazis, Dalindyebo of the Thembus, Sekhukhuni of the Pedi and Khama of the Tswana and many other great patriots. At the time of the founding of the ANC, a handful of imperialist powers dominated the rest of the world politically and economically. Africa had been carved up among the grabbing imperialist forces in pursuit of strategic raw materials, profit, and spheres of influence.

Then ANC president OR Tambo would acknowledge later speaking at the fourth congress of Frelimo, Maputo, April 29, 1983 that: “It is no simple physical proximity that unites us; we know that neighbours can be united in oppressing and exploiting others. But what unites us is the geography of shared goals. How many Mozambican workers have not been entombed side by side with South African workers deep in the gold mines of our country, or had their lungs eaten away by dust, so that a handful of exploiters could live in splendour? “How many of our finest combatants have not shared danger as they marched off to their different fronts of a single struggle to liberate our continent? And how many dreams were not shared by Eduardo Mondlane with members of the youth league when he studied in our country – dreams whose materialisation forms the subject matter of this congress?” The ANC therefore became a product of different formations representing different parts of society who wanted to build an African organisation which represented all those who proudly called themselves African.

Any unity therefore of the ANC that seeks to define itself outside broader society or that seeks unity for its own self and its own sake is unlikely to succeed. To fill the gap of a banned ANC and political formations, It would be in 1983 that the rebirth of the ANC formula of unity was again set in motion, this time under the banner of the United Democratic Front (UDF). As with the ANC in 1912, UDF was the non-racial coalition of about 400 civic, church, students, workers and other organisations. It is the call for a “united front” of “churches, civic associations, trade unions, student organisations, and sports bodies” that was again well received. A call for unity of the ANC, which seems to focus on uniting its branches, regions and provinces, outside the entire collective of civic organisations is only part of our historic mission.

The ANC is premised on uniting all of SA to fulfil the imperative objectives of the National Democratic Revolution. The resolution taken by the SACP to contest for state power independently must come as a worry. Once each element of our united front sees a greater need to be outside the formation than inside or to define itself independently of the collective then the wheels may well be coming off of the historic union that is the ANC.

Those who see themselves as bigger than the organisation will soon realise the weakness of their ways. The relationship between ANC and SACP and other civic formations is not dysfunctional. What is needed is that everyone must accept the will of the structures of the ANC and build unity and compromise in what is an ever changing political and economic direction of the country and the world. What should the ANC therefore do moving forward? ANC leaders therefore have a responsibility to introduce a national discourse that will unite all our people and the formations that represent their interests. We have a responsibility to use our political power wisely to influence people’s perception of the country and of themselves.

Meokgo Matuba