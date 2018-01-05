ANC KZN impressed for massive improvement in provincial matric pass rate

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has congratulated the provincial Department of Education for a massive improvement of the pass rate in the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC).

“The ANC is equally pleased that the DoE managed to surpass its own set target of 70% matric pass by a huge margin. The ANC is upbeat with the fact that districts like Ilembe and Umkhanyakude which are very rural have also recorded a massive improvement.

“The improvement of 72.9% outcome of 2017 National Senior Certificates bears testimony to that belief. Therefore, it’s important for us to congratulate the department under the leadership of Cde Mthandeni Dlungwana, management, teachers, parents and learners for making us all proud once again,” the party said in a statement.

During the 2015 academic year, the province received 62% matric pass which was a huge decline from its normal performance, in 2016 received 66.4%.

The party has, however, been optimistic that a number of interventions by the ANC led government with all stakeholders involved in the education sector will turn the corner and return the province to its former glory.

Last year ANC Provincial Chairperson Sihle Zikalala issued a strong directive that something must be done about strengthening the management of Ilembe District which had a poor showing in the 2016 matric past rate.

“We are proud of the interventions led by the provincial government through Operation Sukuma Sakhe that yielded good results.

“It, therefore, goes without saying that we are happy with the outcomes of those interventions and the improvement of matric results as such,” said ANC.

-TNA Reporter