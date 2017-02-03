ANC lashes Youth League over Qedani Mahlangu comments

The African National Congress (ANC) has on Friday lambasted its Youth League leadership in Gauteng saying it is disturbed by comments it has made about former provincial health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

The ANCYL on Thursday laid corruption and culpable homicide charges against Mahlangu after Health Ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba’s report found that Mahlangu and her former senior officials’ decision to relocate more than 1 000 psychiatric patients from Life Healthcare Esidimeni was ‘reckless and negligent’.

However the ANC mother body is not impressed with the decision taken by the youth league.

“Death is a harrowing and painful experience, most especially in such distressing circumstances. No person should ever grand stand on anyone’s pain. It is for this reason that the ANC finds the statements of the ANC YL in Gauteng atrocious, despicable and unbefitting not only members of the ANC but humanity at large,” said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

“During this difficult period, all structures of our movement should be focusing their energies on supporting the bereaved families; it is not the time for squabbling around leadership positions and unfortunate public displays of disunity,” continued Kodwa.

Gauteng ANCYL chairperson Matome Chiloane flanked by his deputy, Vuyo Mhaga, on Thursday laid charges of corruption and culpable homicide against Mahlangu who has since resigned in the wake of the damning report.

Back in October 2015, Mahlangu announced the termination of the contract between the department of health and Life Esidimeni.

This meant about 2000 people were to be moved out of Life Esidimeni to their families, NGOs and psychiatric hospitals providing acute care.

The report found that the provincial health department had overlooked and/or failed to properly anticipate the consequences that may arise from the rushed transfer of patients and that negligent conduct led to making unsound decisions that did not seek to prioritise the healthcare and safety of patients, putting their lives at risk.

The ANC on Friday also urged the Gauteng provincial government to ensure that remedial action is meted out.

“We further call on the Provincial Government to speedily implement measures to give effect to the remedial actions called for in the Health Ombudman’s Report to ensure that this calamity never befalls our people again,” said Kodwa.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also laid charges against both Mahlangu and Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Thursday while the Democratic Alliance (DA) has also laid a set of charges against Mahlangu on Friday.

-TNA Reporter