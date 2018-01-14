ANC leadership displays unity

THEY danced together – the victor and the vanquished, with the immediate past leader of the ANC, Jacob Zuma, next to them, while Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, wearing a white T-shirt, was also on stage moving his body as the ANC celebrated 106 years.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who put up a spirited but unsuccessful fight against Cyril Ramaphosa for the right to replace Zuma, allowed the new ANC president to hold her hand in a gesture of unity.

The proximity of the party’s former president, Zuma, seemingly enhanced that message. Together they formed a trio that represented the present, past and defeated in the ANC leadership stakes.

Ramaphosa, in his address, started with a song, Unity Maqabane, which was rendered not in the lusty, sing-along style that is Zuma’s trademark.

His is a different style that ANC members will have to get used to, just as they will have to acclimatise to a new leadership panache after 10 years of Zuma.

Ramaphosa said those in the ANC who were against unity should be taken on. But his message of unity did not resonate with the whole crowd, sections of which booed Zuma at East London’s Absa Stadium on Saturday.

Zuma, who was late, was jeered when he arrived in the company of Kenyatta. Party chairperson Gwede Mantashe did not intervene and it was left to the new man in charge, Ramaphosa, to stamp his authority and preach unity. “It’s a day of rejoicing, it’s not a day to do other things,” he asid

Some of these other things included being firm on the prosecution of those responsible for state capture, adding that those at the centre must be prosecuted.

He also welcomed Zuma’s decision to appoint a commission of inquiry into state capture, which will be led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“This commission will take us to the bottom of what has been happening and we say thank you for this commission. The investigation and prosecution of those who are responsible will be given top priority,” Ramaphosa said.

“This year we started our proceedings on time and this is a clear signal that things are changing.”

Zuma was also heckled towards the end of Ramaphosa’s speech when he thanked him for his contribution to the ANC and South Africa.

ANC chief whip in Parliament Jackson Mthembu, wearing a T-shirt with Ramaphosa’s countenance on it, carried the message that there was a new person leading the ANC and that it was not a Zuma. But that was not the only harbinger of change. In what must have been a rarity for the ANC, the rally actually started on time.

Ramaphosa alluded to this new chapter in the ANC’s history when he said: “This year we started things on time and this is a clear signal that things are changing. From now on we want a new culture to spread around our movement and our country. When we say we will start a meeting at a particular time, that meeting must start without fail.”

Ramaphosa was also clear which values would drive the ANC under his leadership.

“As we take the ANC into an era of unity, an era of renewal, an era of service to the people of our country, we take this opportunity to reaffirm the ANC’s commitment to the values and principles for which so many of our legends dedicated their lives.”

