ANC limiting resources needed for probe into Eskom: Steenhuisen

Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA) John Steenhuisen has accused the ANC of limiting adequate resources in order to derail Parliament’s probe into alleged state capture at power utility Eskom.

Today Steenhuisen decried news that Parliamentary Senior Law Advisor Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, would be unavailable to be the evidence leader in the probe, reportedly due to his current workload as Parliaments Registrar of Members Interests.

“Limiting the resources of these committees aligns directly with the agenda of the ANC – make it look like action is being taken but prevent that action from ever actually getting to the heart of the problem. The sudden about turn of the ANC in Parliament should after all be recognised for what it is – an exercise in damage control rather than a real attempt at rooting out corruption,” said Steenhuisen.

Vanara most recently served as the evidence leader during the communications portfolio committee’s commission of inquiry into the previous SABC board’s fitness to hold office.

According to the DA, an advocate from outside needs to be hired if one cannot be sourced from inside Parliament.

“Given the scope of the Public Enterprises Eskom enquiry it is our contention that the committee will require the expertise of an advocate experienced in litigation,” said Steenhuisen.

The opposition chief whip said he will be writing to House Chairperson of the National Assembly Committees, Cedric Frolick, to request that a qualified evidence leader be appointed urgently to assist the committee.

The DA will also request that the committee is provided with experts in engineering and the procurement of large infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, Steenhuisen added that a shortage of resources was the reason why the DA had called for an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate state capture to be established.

“Had this proceeded, then only one committee would have required such a high level of resourcing. Now at least four committees require this support if they are to stand any chance of getting to the bottom of the rot within the ANC led-government,” he said.

Earlier during the week as part of its preparations for the probe, the public enterprise’s portfolio committee met with the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to speak about their research into state capture.

Watch: SACC presents findings of the unburdening report

On Tuesday acting chairperson of the committee, Zukiswa Rantho announced that the inquiry would no longer start at the beginning of August as was originally announced.

The start date has now been moved to the third week of August according to the committee to allow for it to process the evidence and submissions before it.

-Siphiwe Mchunu